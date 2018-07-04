Five Region Nine entrepreneurs recognised for hard work

Thirty-three-year-old Rockcliffe Rodrigues is one of five Region Nine (Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo) persons who have been recognised for their diligent work.

Rodrigues is involved in livestock rearing despite living with a disability. According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), he resides in Aranaputa Valley and plans to establish a butchery and provide beef, pork and mutton to hot meal kitchens, restaurants and residents in the North Rupununi.

DPI said that using the skills acquired and $120,000 through the Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) programme, along with an additional $50,000 grant, Rodrigues bought 41 head of sheep, four cows and 12 horses…..