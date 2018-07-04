Guyana News

Gov’t asks PAC to suspend scrutiny of regional accounts

-seeks time to prepare officers for hearings due to poor performances

By Staff Writer

The Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Communities has sought a suspension of the examination of regional accounts by the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), so that the accounting officers can better prepare for the hearings.

In an invited comment, Minister Ronald Bulkan yesterday stated that one of the reasons for the request was “the partisan” nature of the committee’s work.

“One of the reasons is that the work of the committee is taking on a very partisan role. There is a lack of objectivity in the work of the committee. This is one of the reasons why perhaps a discussion is necessary with accounting officers,” he told Stabroek News…..

