Gov’t official proposed sole-sourcing Glencore to sell Guyana’s oil – Mangal

Dr Jan Mangal, former petroleum adviser to President David Granger yesterday disclosed on his Facebook page that someone in government had proposed sole-sourcing the sale of Guyana’s oil to mining and commodities giant, Glencore.

Mangal’s statement follows his declaration that in the coming weeks he will outline a number of things including the “mechanism used by some oil companies and their local friends (in government and in the private sector) to defraud needy people in countries around the world, like in Guyana”.

Mangal’s reference to Glencore came on the same day that the Anglo-Swiss company was ordered by US authorities to hand over documents relating to a money laundering probe…..