Guyana News

Gov’t official proposed sole-sourcing Glencore to sell Guyana’s oil – Mangal

By Staff Writer
Dr Jan Mangal

Dr Jan Mangal, former petroleum adviser to President David Granger yesterday disclosed on his Facebook page that someone in government had proposed sole-sourcing the sale of Guyana’s oil to mining and commodities giant, Glencore.

Mangal’s statement follows his declaration that in the coming weeks he will outline a number of things including the “mechanism used by some oil companies and their local friends (in government and in the private sector) to defraud needy people in countries around the world, like in Guyana”. 

Mangal’s reference to Glencore came on the same day that the Anglo-Swiss company was ordered by US authorities to hand over documents relating to a money laundering probe…..

More in Guyana News

Millions in jewels stolen in L. Seepersaud Maraj raid

Bodies of two missing Mahaica boys found at Hope Beach, Kitty foreshore

Suspected getaway driver held after Canal No. 2 home invasion

By
Gov’t asks PAC to suspend scrutiny of regional accounts

Gov’t asks PAC to suspend scrutiny of regional accounts

Bids for Indian Arrival Monument works opened

Man who admitted to raping, killing boy, 9, gets 23 years for manslaughter

Auditor uncertain of $1.8B in NCN assets

Auditor uncertain of $1.8B in NCN assets

Attempt to smuggle contraband into Lusignan Prison averted

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web