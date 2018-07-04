Man who admitted to raping, killing boy, 9, gets 23 years for manslaughter

Ryan Bobb-Semple, who admitted to raping and killing nine-year-old Shaquan Gittens, whose genitals he severed, was yesterday sentenced to 23 years in jail for the crime.

Shaquan, who had left his home sometime during the day on April 1st, 2015, to fly a kite, was also strangled by his killer.

Bobb-Semple, who originally faced a murder charge, was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, for which he was sentenced yesterday by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown…..