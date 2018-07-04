Guyana News

Ministry in emergency repairs on Linden/Lethem trail

By Staff Writer
The bypass bridge in use by vehicles. (DPI photo)

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) is continuing to execute emergency repairs to broken bridges along the Linden/Lethem trail.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that less than two weeks after a bridge was broken in South Rupununi, Region Nine, the Mile 33 Bridge, as it is known, located between Mabura and Kurupukari was  broken by an overladen truck.

Hinterland Engineer of the ministry, Jeffrey Walcott told DPI that the bridge was broken on June 24 leaving heavy vehicles stranded for days.

Walcott said that the ministry, together with the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), have already secured the labour and materials to repair the bridge.

“A bypass bridge has been built and heavy traffic has been able to move again. The contractor, International Imports and Supplies gave the ministry its assurance that the bridge would be repaired within four days once all the materials had been sourced,” Walcott explained.

