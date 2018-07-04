Guyana News

New photographic exhibit highlights Stanley Greaves’ exploration of El Dorado

By Staff Writer
This piece, titled “River Boat” was produced in 2017, using plywood, mora, cedar, flute part, plexiglass, mother-of-pearl discs, brass and copper. (Terrence Thompson photo)

A photographic exhibition, highlighting sculptures from artist Stanley Greaves that explore the myth of El Dorado, is inviting viewers to make their own discoveries about the tale.

The exhibition, titled “Extending the Myth” and which is part of the El Dorado Series, opened at the Castellani House in Georgetown on Saturday June 23rd, and will continue until July 21st.

The pieces showcased by the exhibition, numbering 14 in total, were produced by Greaves between 1993 and 2017…..

