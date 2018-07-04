Guyana News

Regional aviation accreditation body proposed

-as CARICOM safety authorities meet

By Staff Writer

Chairman of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) Board of Directors Lawrence London yesterday urged the 23rd Caribbean Aviation Safety and Security Oversight System’s (CASSOS) Board of Directors Meeting to look at potentially establishing an aviation accreditation body as a means of developing the industry in the region.

London, who was speaking at opening of the two-day meeting in Georgetown, noted that while the Multilateral Air Services Agreement (MASA) has addressed some of the issues surrounding the situation, he believes more could be done.

“I am wondering if the time is not right for the Caribbean Community to have its own civil aviation authority where all the Caribbean states will issue licences to say you are a Caribbean Aviation Authority engineer or pilot even though that licence would have been issued by one of the states,” London said…..

