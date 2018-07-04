Suspected getaway driver held after Canal No. 2 home invasion

An Alliance, Canal Number 2, West Bank Demerara family was terrorised by armed bandits early yesterday morning in a brazen attack that ended when the victims fought back and the men fled with almost $1 million in cash and jewellery.

Their escape was not an entire success, however, as the suspected getaway driver was later intercepted by the police.

The attack unfolded around 2 am yesterday at Lot 77 Alliance, Canal Number 2, which is the location of three houses occupied by members of the Sumdhat family…..