Thirty acres for breadfruit cultivation –NAREI

Within the next two years at least 30 acres of land in Regions Four, Five, Seven and 10 would be dedicated to breadfruit cultivation in an effort to promote food security and value added, says Dr Oudho Homenauth, Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

A release from NAREI said he made the statement during an introduction of breadfruit expert, Dr. Laura Roberts-Nkrumah to several research staff of the Institute at NAREI’s Boardroom.

Dr. Roberts-Nkrumah of the University of the West Indies’ Agriculture and Food Production Department was invited to Guyana by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) at the request of NAREI…..