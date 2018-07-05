Guyana News

Diamond nursery school commissioned

By Staff Writer
The Diamond No. 2 Nursery School (Ministry of Education photo)

The Diamond No. 2 Nursery School at 5th Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, East

Bank Demerara was commissioned yesterday by the Ministry of Education.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (Nursery) ag, Samantha Williams delivering remarks at the commissioning (Ministry of Education photo)

The school was constructed to address the growing population of nursery-aged children in the Diamond community, a release from the Ministry of Education said…..

