Five Rupununi schools closed today over flooding

By Staff Editor

Due to flooding in Region 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), the Ministry of Education in consultation with the Regional Democratic Council of the region has taken a decision to close the following five schools today: St.Ignatius Primary, St.Ignatius Secondary, Arapaima Primary, Arapaima Nursery and Culvert City Nursery schools.

Parents and guardians of children attending these schools are advised not to send their children to school on the above mentioned date.

These closed schools will be used as shelters to provide much-needed relief to affected residents, a release from the ministry said today.

Presently there are a total of 25 persons in temporary shelters at Culvert City Primary School, Tabatinga Community Centre Ground and the Amerindian Hostel in Lethem.

The Civil Defence Commission has been engaged and is currently working with the RDC of Region 9 to provide relief and support to affected residents.

