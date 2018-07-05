Golden Grove teen granted $50,000 bail for unlawful wounding

A 14-year-old Golden Grove lad was yesterday granted his release on $50,000 bail for unlawfully wounding another teenager during an alleged robbery.

The teenager appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown and was read a charge which stated that on the 29th March at Croal Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Kenroy Chance, 19, causing actual bodily harm.

The charge was read in camera and the accused denied the allegation that was read to him…..