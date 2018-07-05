GRA says discovers forged drivers licence scam

In its normal day to day operations, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it has unearthed an illegal operation involving some unscrupulous members of its staff working in collusion with willing outside participants and members of the public in the issuance and use of forged drivers’ licences, certificate of compliances and registrations.

In a statement today, the Authority says it will not presently divulge full details since the investigation is ongoing. However, those staff identified as part of this illegal operation have since been sent on leave to enable the investigation.

The Authority reminded taxpayers that all financial transactions should be conducted by the cashiers and an official GRA receipt should be issued for all monies paid.

“The GRA will continue to work to improve its systems to minimize illegal activity and ensure that integrity and transparency are the hallmark of the agency. However, it needs the help of the general public in ridding the agency of staff who are determined to discredit the Authority by engaging in unscrupulous activities with willing participants and confidence tricksters”, the statement said.