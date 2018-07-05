Guyana News

GTU says finding it difficult to trust Granger gov’t on pay deal

-teachers protest

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) says it is finding it difficult to trust the Granger administration on a pay deal since its actions have shown that they take workers for granted.

“From the track record it’s hard to say we can trust them now. The Union has cooperated in every respect with the government on this matter and received no assurance that things will be set right soon,” GTU President Mark Lyte told Stabroek News on Tuesday.

In fact the union has not received any communication since President David Granger’s May Day statement that the multi-year package is being considered by Minister of Finance Winston Jordan…..

