Linden security guard dies after doused with hot water

By Staff Writer

A security guard succumbed to burns he sustained more than two weeks ago after he was doused with hot water allegedly by his niece during an argument at Linden and the police are currently trying to re-arrest the suspect.

Dead is Hilbert Scott, 56, a resident of Lot 38 Half Mile, Linden.

Stabroek News understands that the incident occurred around 9.30am on June 16 after which Scott was treated at the Linden Hospital and sent away…..

