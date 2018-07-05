Guyana News

Lombard St man jailed for robbery with violence

By Staff Writer

A Lombard Street man was yesterday sentenced to three months in jail for robbery with violence.

Quincy Andrews, of Lombard Street, was accused of robbery with violence against Mariana Prince. 

On July 2nd at Princes Street, Georgetown, Andrews stole Prince’s cell phone valued $17,000…..

