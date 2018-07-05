Ministry of Business, bus union to issue statement on fares meeting

The United Minibus Union (UMU) has met with the Ministry of Business, and its head, Eon Andrews, says that a joint statement is expected to be released soon on the question of increased fuel prices and fares.

Andrews had earlier told Stabroek News that he was disappointed that a meeting between the ministry and the union was delayed for such a lengthy period of time. The union had sent their proposal to the Ministry on June 23 and a meeting was set for the following Wednesday. However, the meeting did not come to fruition and the union had claimed that the Government was not taking the matter as seriously as it should…..