Mitra Ramkumar elected head of Tourism and Hospitality Association

Mitra Ramkumar was elected as the new President of The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) at its 25th Annual General Meeting which was held last Friday at the Cara Lodge, Georgetown.

Ramkumar, the Chief Financial Officer of Roraima Airways, has committed the association to three major areas of focus, according to a press release from THAG. These areas are: expanding the membership base of the organisation, building partnerships with Oil and Gas and other enterprises to endorse low carbon tourism development, and the continued working relationship with the Department of Tourism and the Guyana Tourism Authority in building the Tourism Industry.

The new president said, in the THAG statement, that Guyana is poised to become an economic powerhouse with revenues from the Oil and Gas sector…..