Guyana News

Narcotics, alcohol found in NA prison yard

By Staff Writer
The items that were discovered yesterday morning in the yard of the New Amsterdam Prison.

Officials on duty at the New Amsterdam prison yesterday morning discovered a number of contraband items including a quantity of narcotics and alcohol in the prison yard.

Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels confirmed that the discovery was made around 10.30am yesterday.

Samuels said that the items: two parcels containing narcotics, eighteen packs of cigarettes, twelve packs of bamboo, a plastic bottle containing EL Dorado 5 year old rum and  a quantity of zip lock bags are suspected to have been tossed over the fence and into the prison yard…..

