Narcotics, alcohol found in NA prison yard

Officials on duty at the New Amsterdam prison yesterday morning discovered a number of contraband items including a quantity of narcotics and alcohol in the prison yard.

Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels confirmed that the discovery was made around 10.30am yesterday.

Samuels said that the items: two parcels containing narcotics, eighteen packs of cigarettes, twelve packs of bamboo, a plastic bottle containing EL Dorado 5 year old rum and a quantity of zip lock bags are suspected to have been tossed over the fence and into the prison yard…..