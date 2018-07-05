New CCJ President sworn in

Justice Adrian Saunders was installed yesterday as the third President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica by Sir Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica.

The ceremony was held at the Opening of the 39th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Carib-bean Community (CARICOM) and was attended by Prime Ministers, Presidents and Premiers from throughout the region.

In his remarks, a release from the CCJ said that the 3rd CCJ President, a national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, noted “as I take up the responsibilities of President of the CCJ, I consider myself to be exceptionally fortunate. I have been preceded in that office by two outstanding Caribbean jurists and I was privileged to have enjoyed a close collegial relationship with both of them. Each in his own way, Mr. Justice de la Bastide and Sir Dennis Byron, have contributed to the solid platform upon which the Court now rests.” ….