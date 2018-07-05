Guyana News

Norton St man charged with two counts of sexual assault of a minor granted $200,000 bail

By Staff Writer
Robin Marks

A  Norton Street man was yesterday granted bail after he was read two counts of sexual assault against an 11 year-old child.

Robin Marks, 50, was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, where the charges were read during an in camera hearing.

Marks was read two counts of sexual assault which allegedly occurred during the month of February at Duke Street, Kingston.

He was later granted a total of $200,000 bail.

The Chief Magistrate then adjourned the matter to July 6.

