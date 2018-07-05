Guyana News

One Mosquito Hall boy still missing after Unity Beach swim

By Staff Writer
Timothy Yearwood

One of the two boys who went missing on Tuesday after swimming at the Unity Beach, Mahaica is still missing.

Stabroek News had erroneously reported in yesterday’s edition that the bodies of both of the lads from Mosquito Hall, Mahaica had been found at Hope Beach and on the Kitty foreshore.

The body found at Hope Beach is that of 14-year-old Timothy Robinson. Timothy Yearwood remains missing…..

