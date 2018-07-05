Guyana News

Parts of Lethem and environs inundated

By Staff Writer
Students being shuttled between Lethem and St. Ignatius Village, via a boat belonging to the Lethem Policing Group, as sections of the area were yesterday inundated by water from the Takutu and Ireng rivers. (Photo courtesy of Erwin Thompson)

Heavy rainfall and the overflowing of the Takutu and Ireng rivers have once again caused sections of Lethem and its immediate environs to be inundated.

 According to reports reaching this newspaper, the water rose overnight and reached a height of six feet as of Wednesday afternoon, resulting in access to some villages being restricted and more than 10 families been displaced.

One resident, who spoke to Stabroek News earlier in the day, said only pick-ups were able to pass the main dam which links Lethem to St. Ignatius Village, and as such use of the road had already been restricted…..

