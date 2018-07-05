Guyana News

Regional Health Services Director reads the riot act to RHOS

By Staff Writer
Dr Kay Shako

Regional Health Services (RHS) Director Dr Kay Shako says ending theft and wastage of drugs and medical supplies can help improve Guyana’s healthcare delivery system.

Dr Shako was at the time delivering remarks yesterday to a gathering of RHOs and senior medical staff at an RHO Conference at Mainstay, Pomeroon-Supenaam.

There will also be significant improvements if bad behaviour among some Regional Health Officers (RHOs) is stopped, Dr Shako also noted, according to a media release from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)…..

