Antigua PM appeals for united CARICOM front on external threats

Caribbean Community Heads of Government must build trust and confidence among themselves, particularly in how they deal with the external community that is challenging the Caribbean region by deliberately imposing actions that are destroying its fragile economies says Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

“It will not be possible to strengthen our bonds at home if we weaken them abroad. Too often in the international arena our countries have been divided. Loyalty to each other is sometimes sacrificed on the altar of narrow and short term self-interest,” he said.

In his address on Wednesday at the opening of the 39th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Browne who was recently elected to another term in office said, “Principles dear to each of us as small states are set aside to satisfy the agenda of some other nation or group of nations.”….