Body of second Mahaica boy found

The body of the second boy who went missing after going swimming at Unity Beach, Mahaica, on Tuesday was found yesterday morning on the Buxton Seawall.

According to the police, the body of 10-year-old Timothy Yearwood of lot 65 Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara was found around 10:00am at Brusche Dam, Buxton Seawall.

Yearwood’s body was reportedly found by his brother, 20-year-old Kevin Sawh and another man, 35-year-old Linden McCurdy, both of Mahaica…..