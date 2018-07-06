Guyana News

City to beef up security at markets after L Seepersaud Maraj heist

-MMC says followed standard procedure

By Staff Writer
Andrew Foo

As police continue to investigate the daring heist in which millions were stolen from a Stabroek Market jewellery store, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday announced that security at the municipal markets is being amplified.

The owners of L Seepersaud Maraj and Sons jewellery store discovered on Tuesday that their stall had been broken into and their vault was cut open. The perpetrators made off with millions of dollars in gold and diamond jewellery.

The robbery, which is suspected to have taken place on Monday night, has raised questions about the security available at the market, for which the M&CC bears responsibility…..

More in Guyana News

High cost threatens deal on teachers’ pay

Fossil fuel to be cut 15% in first year of huge solar farm – Harmon

US$100m Pegasus investment set for take-off

Rose Hall man sentenced to death over murder

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

Fugitive murder accused identified self as Troy Thomas after giving different name

By

Fifty-eight families relocated to shelters after Region Nine flooding

Cocaine mule beautician gets three years, $1M fine

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web