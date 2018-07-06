City to beef up security at markets after L Seepersaud Maraj heist

As police continue to investigate the daring heist in which millions were stolen from a Stabroek Market jewellery store, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday announced that security at the municipal markets is being amplified.

The owners of L Seepersaud Maraj and Sons jewellery store discovered on Tuesday that their stall had been broken into and their vault was cut open. The perpetrators made off with millions of dollars in gold and diamond jewellery.

The robbery, which is suspected to have taken place on Monday night, has raised questions about the security available at the market, for which the M&CC bears responsibility…..