Cocaine mule beautician gets three years, $1M fine

Natasha Blair, the cosmetologist who was nabbed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) while trying to smuggle cocaine she swallowed onto a flight to the United States, was yesterday sentenced to three years in jail and fined $1.1 million for the crime.

Blair, 37, of Lot 92 Grove/ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was sentenced by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

It was alleged that Blair, on July 2nd, at the CJIA, trafficked 532 grammes (equivalent to 1.1 pounds) of cocaine…..