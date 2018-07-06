Fifty-eight families relocated to shelters after Region Nine flooding

Close to 20 farms in Masakenari, a Wai Wai village in the deep south of Guyana, have been inundated as floods continue to take a toll on communities in Central and South Rupununi, in Region Nine.

Regional Vice-Chairman Karl Singh yesterday said that the farms in Masakenari are under close to three feet of water. He noted that the homes of the Wai Wai families in the community are unaffected, since they are located on a hill.

Singh, who did not state if any other farming community in the region is affected, told Stabroek News that three shelters have been opened to accommodate the families affected by flooding. Fifty-eight families in the region have been relocated to the shelters, while others have relocated to relatives on higher ground, he noted…..