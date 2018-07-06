Fugitive murder accused identified self as Troy Thomas after giving different name

Assistant Superintendent Simeon Reid, the officer-in-charge of the Guyana Police Force’s Fraud Squad, yesterday testified that after initially identifying himself by another name, fugitive murder accused Troy Thomas did admit his identity and signed to it.

Reid was at the time testifying before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Providence Magistrate’s Court during an extradition hearing for Thomas, whose identity is once again the subject of contention. The issue had been raised in the High Court during an unsuccessful challenge to the extradition proceedings. As a result of the contention, a voir dire is to be held by Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus.

It is alleged that Thomas, of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, USA, murdered Keith Frank on December 11th, 2011…..