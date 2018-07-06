Guyana News

Fugitive murder accused identified self as Troy Thomas after giving different name

-cop testifies at extradition hearing

By
Troy Thomas

Assistant Superintendent Simeon Reid, the officer-in-charge of the Guyana Police Force’s Fraud Squad, yesterday testified that after initially identifying himself by another name, fugitive murder accused Troy Thomas did admit his identity and signed to it.

Reid was at the time testifying before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Providence Magistrate’s Court during an extradition hearing for Thomas, whose identity is once again the subject of contention. The issue had been raised in the High Court during an unsuccessful challenge to the extradition proceedings. As a result of the contention, a voir dire is to be held by Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus.

It is alleged that Thomas, of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, USA, murdered Keith Frank on December 11th, 2011…..

More in Guyana News

High cost threatens deal on teachers’ pay

Fossil fuel to be cut 15% in first year of huge solar farm – Harmon

US$100m Pegasus investment set for take-off

Rose Hall man sentenced to death over murder

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

Fifty-eight families relocated to shelters after Region Nine flooding

Cocaine mule beautician gets three years, $1M fine

Valuations of shuttered sugar estates 90% complete

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web