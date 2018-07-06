Guyana News

GECOM’s registration period to end July 8

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Elections Commission is urging all eligible persons who have not yet registered to visit the nearest GECOM office to do so by Sunday, July 8, 2018.

These Registration exercises began on May 21, 2018 in an effort to ensure that all eligible persons are afforded  opportunities to be included on the National Register of Registrants Database and ensuring that GECOM is in a state of preparedness which would enable it to respond to calls for elections in a timely manner, a GECOM release said yesterday.  

Any person who will be 14 years and over by 31st October, 2018, is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalization or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living here for one year or more is eligible for Registration. ….

