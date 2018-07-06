Guyana News

High cost threatens deal on teachers’ pay

-after task force proposes initial 40% hike

Teachers on the picket line yesterday (Terrence Thompson photo)

The government and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) appear to be on a collision course again over the still to be brokered agreement on salary increases and non-salary benefits as State Minister Joseph Harmon yesterday said amidst continuing protests that proposals by a joint task force contained “some very serious financial implications.”

Addressing reporters during a post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon explain-ed that the report from the High Level Task Force, which was set up last November to broker a compromise after threatened strike action by teachers, was forwarded to Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, who has since done an assessment and written another report which is to be discussed at Cabinet soon…..

