Lawyer says no case made out against accused in Mocha mechanic’s murder

The attorney for murder accused Sedley Liverpool, who is one of the men charged with killing mechanic Terrence Lanferman at his Mocha, East Bank Demerara residence in 2015, yesterday argued that the prosecution has so far not supplied evidence for his client to go to trial.
Attorney Dexter Todd made the argument when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charge against Liverpool, 30, a pork knocker, continued yesterday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in Georgetown…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web