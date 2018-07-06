Guyana News

Man wanted over Lotteries Commission $$ surrenders to SOCU

-gets reprimand after being charged for returning via back track

By Staff Writer
Jadoo Datt

Jadoo Datt, the man who was wanted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) for questioning about the misappropriation of millions uncovered by a forensic audit of the Guyana Lotteries Commission, is now in custody after surrendering.

Datt, 40, of Lot 64 Sheriff Street, Campbellville, was yesterday charged with illegal entry after using the back track route from Suriname to return to Guyana.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, Datt pleaded guilty to entering Guyana by sea and disembarking without the consent of an immigration officer on July 4th, at Springlands, Corentyne…..

