Police arrest known characters at No 1 Village after shots fired

The police in Berbice say that due to their vigilance they were able to place four known characters in custody yesterday afternoon.

Commander of B Division, Lyndon Alves, said police who were on patrol received information and intercepted a car with four men at Number 1 Village, Corentyne.

He said that the four occupants of the car who are all known to the police have since been placed under arrest at the Albion Police Station for questioning. Alves stressed that it was the police being “alert” that led to the arrest of the men…..