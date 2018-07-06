Guyana News

School vouchers stolen from Region Six education department

By Staff Writer
The Department of Education office

The police in Berbice have launched an investigation after $120,000 worth of school vouchers were stolen from the Regional Education Department in Region Six sometime last week.

According to information gathered, three persons have so far been placed into custody for questioning as it relates to the stolen vouchers. 

Zamal Hussain, PPP/C Regional Councillor yesterday spoke about the issue at the region’s statutory meeting. ….

More in Guyana News

High cost threatens deal on teachers’ pay

Fossil fuel to be cut 15% in first year of huge solar farm – Harmon

US$100m Pegasus investment set for take-off

Rose Hall man sentenced to death over murder

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

Fugitive murder accused identified self as Troy Thomas after giving different name

By

Fifty-eight families relocated to shelters after Region Nine flooding

Cocaine mule beautician gets three years, $1M fine

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web