Guyana News

State pensions tripled

-Sr Mary Noel Menezes to benefit

By Staff Writer
Sr Mary Noel Menezes

Cabinet recently approved the payment of a state pension to well-known historian Sr Mary Noel Menezes, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday, while announcing that there will be an increase in the maximum annual rate currently being paid.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon said Cabinet saw Menezes, Professor Emeritus, University of Guyana (UG), as “most deserving” of a state pension…..

More in Guyana News

High cost threatens deal on teachers’ pay

Fossil fuel to be cut 15% in first year of huge solar farm – Harmon

US$100m Pegasus investment set for take-off

Rose Hall man sentenced to death over murder

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

Gov’t to honour promise to complete severance payments to sugar workers

Fugitive murder accused identified self as Troy Thomas after giving different name

By

Fifty-eight families relocated to shelters after Region Nine flooding

Cocaine mule beautician gets three years, $1M fine

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web