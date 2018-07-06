State pensions tripled

Cabinet recently approved the payment of a state pension to well-known historian Sr Mary Noel Menezes, Minister of State Joseph Harmon said yesterday, while announcing that there will be an increase in the maximum annual rate currently being paid.
Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing, Harmon said Cabinet saw Menezes, Professor Emeritus, University of Guyana (UG), as “most deserving” of a state pension…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web