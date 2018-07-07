Guyana News

Accused getaway driver says Canal No. 2 home invaders forced him to aid in escape

-remanded on robbery charge

By
Harry James

Harry James, the taxi driver who was held after the attack on an Alliance, Canal Number 2, West Bank Demerara family, in which over $1 million in cash and jewellery was stolen, was yesterday charged with the crime even as he maintained that he was unwittingly ensnared in the plot and forced to help the two armed robbers to escape.

The charge read against James, 31, of 317 Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, stated that in the company of others armed with guns, he robbed Daenfra Sumdhat of $792,000 and a quantity of gold jewellery.

James was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge after it was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..

