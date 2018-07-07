Guyana News

CARICOM to up free movement of skilled persons, families

-status of ganja as illicit drug to be reviewed by member states

By
Andrew Holness

The just-concluded CARICOM Heads of Government conference has recommitted to the free movement of skills across the region and has agreed that all states will put in place the necessary legislative framework to facilitate all ten approved categories of skills by December 31st, 2018.

This is according to CARICOM Chairman and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who told a press conference last evening at the end of the meeting in Montego Bay, Jamaica, that the heads also promised that they would ensure “family unifications through the granting of important rights to spouses and dependents of citizens that move across the region to work to provide their services at established companies.”

They have guaranteed these rights, he said, through the Protocol on Contingent Rights, which the Heads of Government signed just prior to the start of the press conference…..

More in Guyana News

ExxonMobil says not funding political party in Guyana

By

Gov’t moving to repeal jail sentences for small amounts of ganja – Granger

Brother among two held for killing Pouderoyen man over food

By

Relief supplies shuttled to Lethem flood victims

Accused getaway driver says Canal No. 2 home invaders forced him to aid in escape

By

Linden/Lethem trail bridge repaired after collapse

Mercury emissions from upgraded Gold Board lab will pose no threat – Chairman

Survey contract awarded for redevelopment of Moco Moco hydropower station

Survey contract awarded for redevelopment of Moco Moco hydropower station

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web