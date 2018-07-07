CARICOM to up free movement of skilled persons, families

The just-concluded CARICOM Heads of Government conference has recommitted to the free movement of skills across the region and has agreed that all states will put in place the necessary legislative framework to facilitate all ten approved categories of skills by December 31st, 2018.

This is according to CARICOM Chairman and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who told a press conference last evening at the end of the meeting in Montego Bay, Jamaica, that the heads also promised that they would ensure “family unifications through the granting of important rights to spouses and dependents of citizens that move across the region to work to provide their services at established companies.”

They have guaranteed these rights, he said, through the Protocol on Contingent Rights, which the Heads of Government signed just prior to the start of the press conference…..