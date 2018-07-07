Guyana News

Goed Fortuin man charged with forging import licence

By Staff Writer

A Goed Fortuin resident was yesterday granted his release on $100,000 bail after he denied forging an import licence.

Mohammed Haniff, 47, of 398 Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, was read two separate charges by Magistrate Leron Daly in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on March 26th, 2018, at Camp street, Georgetown, Haniff, with intent to defraud, forged one Import Licence in favour of Dhanram Satrohan , trading as Gandhi’s Sales and Investment, purporting to show that the same was issued by the Ministry of Business…..

