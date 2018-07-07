Guyana News

Gov’t moving to repeal jail sentences for small amounts of ganja – Granger

By Staff Writer

President David Granger has said that the removal of custodial sentences for possession of small amounts of cannabis is on the cards for Guyana.

“We are moving towards the removal of custodial sentences for the possession of small amounts of marijuana,” Granger, who was in Jamaica, was quoted as saying in Friday’s edition of the Guyana Chronicle. At the same time, the report said he also made it clear that there will be no industrialisation of marijuana production in Guyana.

The president made the comments on the same day that State Minister Joseph Harmon said that government’s position on the possession of cannabis will depend on the final report of the CARICOM Regional Commission on Marijuana and the findings of a Ministry of Health survey…..

