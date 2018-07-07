Guyana-Jamaica Joint Commission reactivated for cooperation programme

The Guyana-Jamaica Joint Commission, which has been dormant for some time, will be reactivated and will form the platform for areas of cooperation between the two countries, President David Granger said following a meeting yesterday with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Granger and his delegation, which included Foreign Affairs Minister Carl Greenidge and Director General in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Audrey Waddell, also met yesterday with Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera and his delegation and they discussed mutual interests and signed agreements for the teaching of Spanish in Guyana and for enhanced cooperation in energy and natural resources.

Speaking with the Guyanese media yesterday after meeting with Holness at the venue of the 39th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Montego Bay, Jamaica, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported Granger as saying that the Guyana-Jamaica Joint Commission, which was inaugurated in 1997, will be reactivated to form the basis of a three-year cooperation programme between the two countries. ….