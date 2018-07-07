Guyana News

Linden woman charged with murdering uncle

By Staff Writer

The niece of Hilbert Scott, the security guard who succumbed to burns he sustained more than two weeks ago after he was allegedly doused with hot water, was charged with his murder on Thursday.

Forty-two year-old Frances Harlequin appeared before Magistrate Clive Nurse in the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Harlequin was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the New Amsterdam Prison until her next hearing, which is scheduled for August 6th for a report from the police…..

