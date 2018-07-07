Mercury emissions from upgraded Gold Board lab will pose no threat – Chairman

Chairman of the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) Gabriel Lall says that experts have assured that mercury emissions from the lab at its new Queenstown location will be kept “way below” minimum safety requirements.

Operations at the GGB’s office on Brickdam at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) ceased in April after mounting pressure from GGMC workers due to concerns about mercury emissions and the impact on their health.

As a result, the GGB has been relocated to 133 Crown and Albert streets, Queenstown and while it officially moved there on Tuesday, it has not resumed full operations and burning of amalgamated gold…..