Guyana News

Relief supplies shuttled to Lethem flood victims

By Staff Writer
Members of the Guyana Defence Force assisting flood-affected residents in Lethem and surrounding areas. The army has been working with the region by providing a boat shuttle service for residents from 6 am to 6 pm daily. (GDF Photo)

Relief supplies were yesterday shuttled to Lethem for those affected by recent severe flooding in the region.

Acting Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, in an invited comment, said the Region Nine Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has the situation under control and is coordinating the entire response with the regional emergency operating systems which have been put in place.

Relief supplies from the CDC, which include water purification tablets, collapsible bottles, detergents and cleaning supplies, beddings and blankets, among other materials, were also sent to Lethem yesterday afternoon for the residents affected by the flooding, while a ministerial team led by Minister of State Joseph Harmon visited to do a firsthand assessment of the situation…..

