Relief supplies shuttled to Lethem flood victims

Relief supplies were yesterday shuttled to Lethem for those affected by recent severe flooding in the region.

Acting Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, in an invited comment, said the Region Nine Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has the situation under control and is coordinating the entire response with the regional emergency operating systems which have been put in place.

Relief supplies from the CDC, which include water purification tablets, collapsible bottles, detergents and cleaning supplies, beddings and blankets, among other materials, were also sent to Lethem yesterday afternoon for the residents affected by the flooding, while a ministerial team led by Minister of State Joseph Harmon visited to do a firsthand assessment of the situation…..