Building of new cell blocks at Camp Street jail expected to start by yearend -Prisons Director

The construction of new holding facilities at the Camp Street Prison is likely to commence before the end of the year as the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) is preparing to go to tender for the works, according to Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels.

Samuels made the disclosure on Friday during an engagement with the press, and was at the time responding to questions on the status of the prison system nearly a year after a fire, which claimed the life of a prison warden and facilitated the escape of several prisoners.

The July 9th, 2017 fire, which was set by prisoners during an uprising, had destroyed a majority of the jail’s holding cells and facilities, resulting in prisoners being relocated to different prisons around the country…..