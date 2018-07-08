Guyana News

Bush Lot family robbed in home invasion

-criticise police response

By Staff Writer
The window through which the bandits entered the house.

Three armed bandits pounced on a Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne family yesterday morning and stole more than $600,000 in US and local currencies, as well as a quantity of jewellery.

Kowsilla Fredrick, 39, of Lot 51 Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, who resides with her two brothers, Devindra Fredrick, 39 and Keshwar Fredrick, 44, as well as with her niece, aged nine, told Sunday Stabroek that the men invaded her home around 2.45 am.

She related that she was upstairs when her brother, Devindra, alerted her that he had heard a sound coming from outside. “He tell me put on the light but I heard someone banging on the window downstairs and then they come in and point the gun on me,” she stated…..

More in Guyana News

Union president calls gov’t out on teachers’ salary increases

GPL to tap US$20M loan from Islamic bank for system upgrades

Arrest of teen cocaine mule at airport leads to East Coast bust

No movement on over a dozen inquests recommended by DPP

Local IT company in initiative to push collaboration, innovation for growth of tech industry

By

Robotic solutions take centre stage at national exhibition

By

Desire to help led to rewarding career in social work

By

Puran Brothers seeking approval for waste oil incinerator

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web