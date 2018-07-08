Bush Lot family robbed in home invasion

Three armed bandits pounced on a Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne family yesterday morning and stole more than $600,000 in US and local currencies, as well as a quantity of jewellery.

Kowsilla Fredrick, 39, of Lot 51 Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, who resides with her two brothers, Devindra Fredrick, 39 and Keshwar Fredrick, 44, as well as with her niece, aged nine, told Sunday Stabroek that the men invaded her home around 2.45 am.

She related that she was upstairs when her brother, Devindra, alerted her that he had heard a sound coming from outside. “He tell me put on the light but I heard someone banging on the window downstairs and then they come in and point the gun on me,” she stated…..