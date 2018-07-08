Guyana News

CARICOM restates support for Guyana in border controversy with Venezuela

By Staff Writer

Following the conclusion of its 39th Heads of Government meeting in Jamaica, the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) once again expressed its support of Guyana’s decision to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to have the border controversy with Venezuela settled judicially.

“Heads of Government expressed support for the judicial process underway which was intended to bring a peaceful and definitive end to the long standing controversy and which was in accordance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter,” CARICOM stated in the communiqué issued at the conclusion of the meeting.

A similar statement was made following the conclusion of the 29th Intersessional meeting of the Conference of CARICOM Heads of Government earlier this year…..

