Guyana News

Desire to help led to rewarding career in social work

– national awardee Hazel Halley-Burnett

By
Hazel Halley-Burnett delivering a presentation during Social Work week of activities

Growing up in Perth, Mahaicony, Hazel Pamela Bristol-Underwood always knew she wanted to help people and over the years her journey has seen her doing just that; as a social worker she has dealt with persons who were in dire need of assistance. It is her commitment to the profession which included representing Guyana internationally and helping to craft legislation to help women which saw her being awarded a Medal of Service.

“I felt elated [that] I was nominated and that I was recognised before I die that I had done something to help in the development of my country,” she told the Sunday Stabroek when asked about her reaction to being told she was being awarded. She added that she wanted to thank the government and the persons who nominated her.

Known better as Hazel Halley-Burnett (she was twice married and took the names of her husbands) the retired social worker said she always wanted to help people and so her first job was as a community development officer. It was a voluntary position and she recalled that she assisted in having a school and health centre built…..

