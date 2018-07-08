Guyana News

Gov’t help needed to improve recovery rates of small, medium-scale miners -GGDMA

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) is calling on the government to provide small and medium-scale miners with assistance to improve their ore recovery rates.

A release from the GGDMA on Friday said that even though small and medium-scale miners produce more gold in aggregate than the larger companies, their recovery rates pale in comparison.

The statement noted that small- and medium-scale miners in Guyana have a 30-40% recovery, while larger mining companies such as Guyana Gold Fields Inc. and Troy Resources have consistently achieved a recovery rate of more than 90%…..

